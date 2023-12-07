The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $13.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 95,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,010. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.07 million, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 11,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 66.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 59.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 116.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.7% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

