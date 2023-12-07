Thunder Brawl Price Tops $0.0252 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and $2.56 million worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02621494 USD and is down -7.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $3,250,332.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

