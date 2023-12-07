Thunderbird Partners LLP Sells 61,437 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thunderbird Partners LLP lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61,437 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 8.1% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Thunderbird Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $7.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.10. 15,057,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,736,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.39.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

