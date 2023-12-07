Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $17,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,650 shares of company stock worth $451,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $278.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.71 and a 52 week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

