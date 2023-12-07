Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $20.91 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $20,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 67.9% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ECL opened at $190.30 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $193.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.