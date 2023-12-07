Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Dollar General worth $19,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 116.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $133.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $251.00.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.92.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

