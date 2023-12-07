Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,150 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Centene were worth $17,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after acquiring an additional 459,574,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 16.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,483 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,841,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,412,000 after purchasing an additional 473,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,251,000 after purchasing an additional 134,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $74.40 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.03.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile



Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.



