Truist Financial Lowers Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) to Hold

Truist Financial cut shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.92.

Antero Resources stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 3.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Antero Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,589 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 114,919 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

