U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Holdings Decreased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U-Haul in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in U-Haul by 83.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in U-Haul during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 429.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 132,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.43 per share, with a total value of $6,946,975.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 192,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,807.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Price Performance

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $57.80 on Thursday. U-Haul Holding has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.67.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.40). U-Haul had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that U-Haul Holding will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut U-Haul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of U-Haul from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

About U-Haul

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

