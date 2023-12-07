U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Cut by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

