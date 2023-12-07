Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $233.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

