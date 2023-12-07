UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New $10.50 Million Investment in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 111,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,503,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 67.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 68,984 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BG opened at $104.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $87.86 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average of $104.71.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.