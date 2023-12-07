UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,882,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.56. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

