UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $217.87 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $222.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.28.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

