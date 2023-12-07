UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes $11.03 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,014 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,026,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,229 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $137.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.