United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 413.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.02. 533,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.63. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

