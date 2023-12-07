Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives $6.22 Average PT from Analysts

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.22.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

