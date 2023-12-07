Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 67.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,920 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $1,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 9.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Upwork by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 246,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Price Performance

Upwork stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 1.63. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $319,348.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,550,430.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $319,348.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,550,430.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $43,749.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at $61,122.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,567 shares of company stock valued at $791,535. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

