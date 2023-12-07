Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Director Gary Chase Huber Sells 50,527 Shares

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) Director Gary Chase Huber sold 50,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.11, for a total value of C$106,404.81.

Gary Chase Huber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Gary Chase Huber sold 55,653 shares of Ur-Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total value of C$126,204.31.

Shares of URE traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.10. 16,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,692. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$558.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.19. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$2.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58.

Ur-Energy ( TSE:URE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.08 million. Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 245.80%. Analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0064899 EPS for the current year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

