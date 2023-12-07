Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Mossytree Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,006 shares in the company, valued at $469,848.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $39,050.00.
- On Thursday, November 30th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $38,900.00.
- On Friday, November 17th, Mossytree Inc. sold 411 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $3,288.00.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.
Vacasa Price Performance
NASDAQ:VCSA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.38. 41,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,509. The firm has a market cap of $164.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.85. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vacasa by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at $10,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCSA. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
Vacasa Company Profile
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
