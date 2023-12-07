Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $12,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.85. 232,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,371. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

