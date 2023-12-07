Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 811,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,804,875 shares.The stock last traded at $59.31 and had previously closed at $59.64.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average of $58.92.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1775 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,033,000 after buying an additional 3,756,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,072,000 after buying an additional 2,052,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 811.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,477,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after buying an additional 3,095,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,846,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,033,000 after buying an additional 164,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,651,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,464,000 after buying an additional 376,737 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

