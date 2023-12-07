Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 811,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,804,875 shares.The stock last traded at $59.31 and had previously closed at $59.64.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average of $58.92.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1775 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
