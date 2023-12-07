Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) is Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s Largest Position

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $33,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000.

VONG stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $75.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,472. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.51. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

