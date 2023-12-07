Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Trading 1.3% Higher

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.97 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.49). 4,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 66,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.49).

Velocity Composites Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.56, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £19.95 million, a P/E ratio of -641.67 and a beta of 1.62.

About Velocity Composites

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

