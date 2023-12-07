Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRA opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $226.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after buying an additional 137,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 707,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 316,814 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRA. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Noble Financial upped their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

