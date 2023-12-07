Verasity (VRA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $84.63 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $84.63 million and approximately $13.96 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

