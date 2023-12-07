Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NENTF opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. Viaplay Group AB has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $26.36.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

