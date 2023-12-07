Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Up 3.5%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $17.85. Approximately 239,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,901,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 7.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $53,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

