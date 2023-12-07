Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vince had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 66.06%.

Vince Price Performance

Shares of VNCE opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. Vince has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Vince

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC owned 0.28% of Vince worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Featured Articles

