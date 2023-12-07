VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VFS. Wedbush began coverage on VinFast Auto in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VFS opened at $7.00 on Thursday. VinFast Auto has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.82.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that VinFast Auto will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VinFast Auto

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

