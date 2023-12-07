VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.10. Approximately 108,058 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 45,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V)

(Get Free Report)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.