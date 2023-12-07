Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Director Buys $45,030.00 in Stock

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Vital Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $42.19 on Thursday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.10.
Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vital Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vital Energy by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after buying an additional 197,472 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vital Energy
Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.
