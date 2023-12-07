Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 6.21% of Welltower worth $2,607,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 105.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 30.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $87.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.13, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.62 and a 12-month high of $90.63.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Welltower

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.