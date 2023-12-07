West Tower Group LLC Invests $55,000 in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Allegion by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 48.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $128.36.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.