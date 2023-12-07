West Tower Group LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 405 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.07.

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

Target stock opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.