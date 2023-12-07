West Tower Group LLC Purchases Shares of 541 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 77,616 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Copart by 110.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 64,136 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,060,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after purchasing an additional 994,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663 over the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

