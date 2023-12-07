West Tower Group LLC Takes Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $46,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.18 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,907,361.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at $23,907,361.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,036 shares of company stock worth $1,410,841. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

