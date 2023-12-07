Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) and PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Head-To-Head Survey

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) and PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Energy Services and PHX Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Energy Services $154.10 million 0.50 $22.31 million ($0.18) -12.56 PHX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A $1.32 5.06

Western Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than PHX Energy Services. Western Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHX Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

38.3% of PHX Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Western Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Western Energy Services and PHX Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A PHX Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

PHX Energy Services has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential downside of 58.83%. Given PHX Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PHX Energy Services is more favorable than Western Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Western Energy Services and PHX Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Energy Services -3.39% -2.64% -1.71% PHX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PHX Energy Services beats Western Energy Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services. It serves crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations. The company also provides 360 CV MWD System, a clear vision tool, which surveys inclination and gamma in real-time closer to the bit; 360 RWD System, a resistivity while drilling sub; and North Seeking Gyro that offers real-time QA/QC checks downhole. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Technology Income Fund and changed its name to PHX Energy Services Corp. PHX Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

