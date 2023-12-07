William Blair Comments on The Descartes Systems Group Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

TSE:DSG opened at C$111.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$102.54. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of C$88.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of C$191.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.28 million.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

