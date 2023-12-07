William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for AeroVironment in a report released on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.56. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AeroVironment’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $126.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.49. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $80.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.66.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.35. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total value of $53,565.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,344.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 259,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31,195 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 159,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

