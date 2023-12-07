WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 76.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,351 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 5,338.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,029,000 after buying an additional 591,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after buying an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 95.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 544,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,008,000 after buying an additional 266,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IDACORP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth $12,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDACORP

In other IDACORP news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

IDACORP Stock Up 2.1 %

IDACORP stock opened at $100.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.12. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.10 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.09.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.37. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $510.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.12 million. Research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.94%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

