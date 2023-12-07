WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $569,000 Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,455,000 after acquiring an additional 888,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 3,006.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,930,000 after acquiring an additional 314,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 414,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,834,000 after acquiring an additional 278,474 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANH opened at $224.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 85.11 and a beta of 1.51. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.43 and a 12-month high of $230.61.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Loop Capital increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

