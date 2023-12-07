WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $554,000 in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 8.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in GMS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 32.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on GMS in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

GMS Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GMS opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.78. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $76.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.71.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

