WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 203,619 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,738 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,767 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $16,896,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $18,853,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 853.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,584,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after buying an additional 1,418,429 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.84. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $12.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 220.24% and a positive return on equity of 112.29%. The company had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany purchased 36,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $300,119.04. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 188,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,233.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

