WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,419,000 after purchasing an additional 315,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,969,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,418,000 after purchasing an additional 221,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 39.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,807,000 after acquiring an additional 400,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 87.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,227,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,895,000 after acquiring an additional 574,352 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.73.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $44.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.22%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

