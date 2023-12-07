WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 3,280 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Amkor Technology by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,100 shares of company stock worth $878,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMKR opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.93. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMKR. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

View Our Latest Report on Amkor Technology

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.