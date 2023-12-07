WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 23,740 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,740 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in EVERTEC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in EVERTEC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $42.03.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

