WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 23,766 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,766 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DT stock opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.07, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,856,904 shares of company stock worth $457,742,837. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DT. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

