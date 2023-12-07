WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 7,606 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Palomar were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Palomar by 7,440.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLMR. TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $64.41.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.11 million. Palomar had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 19.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $240,440.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 72,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,237.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,712 shares of company stock worth $630,939. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

