WOW-token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $221.78 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0% against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $221.78 million and approximately $2.31 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000504 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00021247 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02217329 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.